Supporting my sister Marla and her family

My sister Marla and her family were evacuated.. as were many... from their home town Denare Beach, on May the 28th, 2025...Unfortunately they lost their home and belongings..devastating to say the least. On behalf of my mom's idea to set up this fundraiser to help my sister and family with daily expenses.. they will have to rebuild 💔😥.. however they are not sure when they get to go back home. Your help is truly appreciated 🙏 ♥️ Thank you!

Priscilla Fineday