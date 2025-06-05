Supporting my sister Marla and her family

Raised:
CAD $1,100
Campaign funds will be received by Priscilla Fineday
My sister Marla and her family were evacuated.. as were many... from their home town Denare Beach, on May the 28th, 2025...Unfortunately they lost their home and belongings..devastating to say the least. On behalf of my mom's idea to set up this fundraiser to help my sister and family with daily expenses.. they will have to rebuild 💔😥.. however they are not sure when they get to go back home. Your help is truly appreciated 🙏 ♥️ Thank you!
Priscilla Fineday
Praying for this family
Prayers of peace and hope during this difficult time.
I hope you and your family can soon get settled into a home again. Praying for you
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.