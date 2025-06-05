Campaign Image

Supporting my sister Marla and her family

My sister Marla and her family were evacuated.. as were many... from their home town Denare Beach, on May the 28th,  2025...Unfortunately they lost their home and belongings..devastating to say the least. On behalf of my mom's idea to set up this fundraiser to help my sister and family with daily expenses.. they will have to rebuild 💔😥.. however they are not sure when they get to go back home. Your help is truly appreciated  🙏 ♥️ Thank you!

Christine Arcand
$ 100.00 CAD
25 days ago

Praying for this family

Cousin Jeannie
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Prayers of peace and hope during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

I hope you and your family can soon get settled into a home again. Praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Cindy Blanchette
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Eric and Nilah Moss
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

