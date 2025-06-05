Campaign Image

In need of surgery

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $628

Campaign created by Heather Gagnon

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Gagnon

I'm in desperate need of surgery. I have a baseball sized mass in my abdomen as well as multiple fibroid tumors. Due to a clerical error I am currently without insurance and have exhausted all financial aid options. My situation gets worse daily. If you can help in any way it would be appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Bee
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!!

Another bee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mikhail Olivson
$ 18.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

DarkerHelmet
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Random Bee
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Parker Doodle Do
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Estel
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, SouthernSpice! (Also, now I know your real name! :) )

Twinks
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers for your treatment and healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you! 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope you can get some relief from what I'm sure is significant discomfort. I'm keeping you in my prayers. Better days ahead!

