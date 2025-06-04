Help Lydia & Baby Flee Domestic Violence

In December 2022, I found out I was pregnant. From the very beginning, I could feel my baby move and knew exactly where they were. At the same time, something else began to grow in me — a relationship with Jesus Christ. Some told me it was too early to feel life or too soon to be sure, but I knew. And at our first ultrasound, when no one could find the baby, I pointed and said, "Check here." They looked — and there was my baby. From that moment on, I knew Jesus was with us.

Throughout my pregnancy, I prayed constantly. When I was afraid, I turned to Jesus. After giving birth, life took a dark turn. My spouse began physically abusing me. I was scared and confused. I kept praying, but I didn’t recognize the signs God was sending me — signs that it was time to leave.

Then in November 2024, I cried out to God for deliverance. Not long after, my spouse strangled me. I didn’t call the police. I was terrified. But I finally confided in our couples therapist, who told me to seek a protective order. I began secretly planning my escape while doing everything I could to keep my baby safe.

By God’s grace, I now have a protective order. I’m on the path to freedom. For the first time in a long time, I’ve been able to attend church, and I’m scheduled to be baptized in just three weeks. I believe with all my heart that Jesus set me on this path for a reason.

I’m now on a new path — one of healing, safety, and salvation. But I still need help to continue forward. I am fundraising to:

-Retain a strong and reputable attorney to protect my child and myself

-Maintain safe housing and basic needs for us

-Continue walking this path of freedom and faith

If you feel led to support our journey, any amount — no matter how small — is a blessing. Your gift is helping me protect my child, stand in God’s strength, and move toward a future filled with hope.





Thank you for reading my story. Please keep us in your prayers. 💛

With love, faith, and gratitude,

Lydia and baby





“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18