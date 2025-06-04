Preparing for Missions YWAM Maui

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $580
Campaign funds will be received by Isabella Avalos
Hi friends and family!
I’m so excited to share that God has called me to continue in full-time missions through a secondary school with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Maui, Hawaii this September! This next step is called the School of Biblical Foundations and Missions (SBFM). I will spend three months in Maui diving deeper into the Bible, focusing on Evangelism, Discipleship, and Apologetics. After the lecture phase, I’ll go on outreach to another country for three months, where I’ll have the opportunity to share the Gospel and apply everything I’ve learned in a real-world missions setting.
Having completed my DTS in Costa Rica and serving in Japan, I know God is inviting me deeper into His Word and into His heart for the world. This school will equip me with solid Biblical foundations and practical tools to share the Gospel effectively in cross-cultural missions.
My goal is to raise $8,000. These past few months, I’ve been trying to find a job to help pay for this school, but I've been unable to so far and am continuing the search. Even though that’s been difficult, I still feel strongly that God is calling me to take this next step. I’m trusting Him to provide what I need through friends, family, and anyone who feels led to support me in spreading His Gospel throughout the world.
Would you consider partnering with me financially or by praying for me? Any amount helps, and your support means more than you know!
Thank you so much for reading this and for being a part of my life. I’m so grateful for your love, encouragement, and support!
ISABELLAAAAA!!! I love you so much!! Thank you for going out and spreading the gospel!! I’m so proud of you and I’m so excited to have a front row seat to see Gods plans unfold in your life!
Thank you for sharing your wonderful testimony with me. I am excited to see all the amazing things God has in store for you in Maui. Praying for you Isabella 😊🙏🏻
Izzy, we are so proud of you! You are doing beautiful work for the Kingdom. Thank you for your servant heart. Love you!
Love you Izzy! God bless you Juditha
