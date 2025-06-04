Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $12,600
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Carter
Desperate times call for desperate measures was reluctant to even ask but Moon insisted as people are willing to help. So I'm raising funds to help my family of four, including three young children, get a fresh start after facing homelessness, addiction, and hardship. We've been living in our car with only a few belongings, but their mother is now in rehab, and thanks to Moon we have a reliable vehicle. We urgently need to secure an apartment and essentials—clothing, toys, furniture, hygiene products, and groceries. Any donation, big or small, will help these kids thrive and show them hope and God’s love. If you can’t donate, please share a prayer. Thank you! #FreshStart #CommunitySupport
Almost missed this and I'm so sorry that I didn't catch it earlier. I may be late to the party, but I still MATCHED IT! God bless Moon 🌙
Another one and I MATCHED IT! Keep them coming guys, this is awesome 👌 Moon 🌙
Sending prayers
Looking good guys, perhaps you'll have some furniture soon. I thought it was over however as long as the donations keep coming in, I'll continue to MATCH IT! God knows you need it 🙏 Moon 🌙
Money doesn't go that far with 3 kids. I pray that people continue to donate until your family is back on its feet. Moon matching each donation is a beautiful gesture. May God bless you
Challenge accepted 😎 $150 I MATCHED IT! Hold on guys looks like we're flying higher! God is Good! Moon 🌙
Happy to be the first to send you over the top! I hope it reaches a million 🙏 Praying for your family hope this helps get everything you need!
Good morning Family have you guys seen this one yet? Leethel sends prayers and love ❤️ 🙏 As promised I'M MATCHING IT! God is good Have a blessed day Moon 🌙
Leethell sends prayers and love.
Just noticed another donation! I'M MATCHING IT! Thank you for your continued support! Let's keep the train rolling everyone. Let's bless this family! Much love Moon
Wishing you bliss!
MATCHED IT ! I'll continue to match every single donation. Feeling generous anyone? Let's see how hi g h we can jump 🙏 Stay strong Moon 🌙
Praying for your health and full recovery Mr Moon so you can see the beauty of your generosity. I join you with a contribution to this struggling family that you sponsor. May you and this fortunate family be blessed by God with his adoring grace and mercy.
I feel terrible that I missed your goal. I just personally matched every donation you received .Sending my son to get you into the new Apt. tomorrow. I wish I could be there myself. I'll continue to run your campaign until you get all the help you need to provide a safe and loving home for your family. Kind regards, Moon 🌙
🙏
I know it's not the best time for you but please trust in the Lord. Things will get better 🙏
🙏
Prayers sent ❤️
God loves you Never forget that!🙏
July 9th, 2025
July 9th, 2025
I'm still in shock 😲 🫢 we got our new apartment yesterday! Moons son met us yesterday took us to sign the lease and handed over the keys 🔑 to a BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APT. It's so much weight off of my shoulders. My daughter's share a room my son has his OWN room and my beautiful wife and I have the other bedroom, she comes home from treatment in just 16 days she's doing well and she has been attending church. We all have started regularly attending church. This could never have happened without each of you and ESPECIALLY MOON! GOD BLESS YOU MOON FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART! With all the struggles you're going through and you still find a way to put us first. We are so grateful 🙏 Schools will star t soon and my kids are excited but we still need a lot of things to make them comfortable. Please everyone follow Moons path and continue to help us get back on track! Thank you Moon thank you all!
June 21st, 2025
Just spoke with Moon, he's coming by tomorrow to bring us some more groceries and pay another week on our motel room. Said he has a surprise for the kids. They are super excited! I'll update everybody when I can please keep praying for us
June 13th, 2025
Moon I keep getting people reaching out telling me how great you are. But you haven't really heard it from me yet. I just don't have words to describe how I feel about what you have done for me. I keep wondering when I'm going to wake up from this dream.
Your kindness and generosity has been over the top and that Van oh man I have never had anything this nice. I keep wondering why you say I deserve it. Then tonight it just hit me you have to be an angel sent from heaven. For you to help people as you do without expecting anything in return? There's no doubt you're an angel and I promise to do my very best to be a kind man just as you are. I want to let you know I'll never forget what you did for my wife and how you gave me hope because honestly I had just about given up. You changed all that for me Moon.
I want to take this time to thank not just Moon but ALL OF YOU you all stepped up to help me when no one would. I am so grateful and so touched. My kids have never been more happy There's a spark in their eyes that wasn't there before. I think it's because they know we're OK now that God IS REAL and they will no longer suffer.
The most important thing my kids learned and me as well is that it feels good to give. And that's exactly what we want to do is help others the way all of you have helped us.
So for the last four hours my kids have been busy making thank you cards for each and every one of you who helped us. They can't wait to give them to you when you get here on Monday Moon.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.