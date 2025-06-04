Supporting The Walls Family

Seth and I have the opportunity to go, once again, on a mission trip to Anchorage, Alaska in July with a team from our church. This time Kenley is joining us! It is through a ministry called Graceworks which is established in Alaska. Our ministry will be to youth who spend their summer days in parks. Games, food, crafts, and Bible stories are included. We are so thankful for this opportunity to share God's love with others. With the help of generous family and friends we have already raised enough to cover Kenley's expenses. Thank you!!! We covet your prayers for us, our children while we're away, our team, and those to whom we minister. Thank you.





We do have Paypal, Venmo, and CashApp if you would like to use one of those services instead. You may also donate directly through our church.