Supporting a Family in need

This fundraiser is to help a family in need who is unable to use the drainage system in their home currently. This means, no toilet, and using tubs for all sinks and showers so that water doesn't go down the drain. It will also go towards fixing a vehicle that was damaged in an accident which took out two tires, rims and all along with anything else that was damaged in conjunction with the accident. This family would like to remain anonymous but could really use all the help they can get. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and consideration.