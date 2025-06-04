Repairing the Heart of Our Community

Hello, my name is Xgamil. I’m reaching out to hardworking Americans who believe in personal responsibility, freedom, and the power of community.





We’re raising funds to repair the community bus for the Deaf Club here in Sacramento. This bus has been a backbone for our members — getting them to church, community events, and places where they can stay active, independent, and connected. It represents the kind of self-reliance and community spirit that built this country.





After years of service, the bus has broken down. It needs major repairs, including a full transmission replacement. I’ve already put over $15,000 of my own hard-earned money into it to accommodate disability, Deaf and DeafBlind.

I had invested in tinted windows all around, alarm system due to bus being attempted hijacked after purchased within few days and brought the bus home, I been working on made additional of lighting system to interior so can ensure that everyone have safe lights inside of the bus. I invested into this because I believe in stepping up and doing my part. But to finish the job, we need to raise $20,000 more.





We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for Americans who still believe in the old-fashioned values of hard work, grit, and lending a helping hand when it’s needed. Every contribution — large or small — helps us get this bus back on the road and gives our community the tools they need to keep standing on their own two feet.





This isn’t just about a bus — it’s about helping good people stay strong, independent, and connected. It’s about protecting the values that make this country great.





If you believe in hard work, community, and the freedom to chart your own course, we invite you to stand with us. Let’s get this done — and get this bus moving again.





Thank you, and God bless America.