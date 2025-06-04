Help send me to YWAM!

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $190
Hi everyone!! I’m super excited about this next step for Jesus and for what he will do for his Kingdom through me! As you probably know I will be attending Youth With A Mission (YWAM) this fall to do a six month program! I will be doing 3 months of learning/studying (lecture phase) then 3 months in another country doing missions (outreach). For the cost of the lecture phase it will be around 5,000 as well as the outreach phase. It will come around to 10,000, so any donation big or small are deeply appreciated!! This is God’s will which means it’s God’s bill. I’m trusting him fully for for fundings so if you feel led to donate or to simply pray I appreciate it immensely and would like to thank you for your heart and care to send harvesters out to advance his Kingdom!!
“Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.’”
🌺Matthew 9:37-38🌺
God bless you, Gracie. Your desire to follow His calling and pursue Bible school is something truly beautiful. May God guide every step you take, provide all that you need, and use your life to touch others in ways you can’t even imagine yet. Keep going—He’s with you, always:)
Congratulations on your graduation. Praying for you as you continue to learn & serve in a new capacity. 🙏🏼
love you!!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.