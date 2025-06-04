Help send me to YWAM!

Hi everyone!! I’m super excited about this next step for Jesus and for what he will do for his Kingdom through me! As you probably know I will be attending Youth With A Mission (YWAM) this fall to do a six month program! I will be doing 3 months of learning/studying (lecture phase) then 3 months in another country doing missions (outreach). For the cost of the lecture phase it will be around 5,000 as well as the outreach phase. It will come around to 10,000, so any donation big or small are deeply appreciated!! This is God’s will which means it’s God’s bill. I’m trusting him fully for for fundings so if you feel led to donate or to simply pray I appreciate it immensely and would like to thank you for your heart and care to send harvesters out to advance his Kingdom!!🩷🩷

“Then he said to his disciples, ‘The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.’”

🌺Matthew 9:37-38🌺