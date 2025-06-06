Support Aubrees Fight Against Ewing Sarcoma

Aubree is a strong, bright 12-year-old who was recently diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma — a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

The diagnosis came suddenly, turning her world — and her family’s — upside down. What began as persistent pain quickly became a whirlwind of hospital stays, scans, and procedures. Aubree is having surgery to place a port so she can begin an intensive chemotherapy regimen, the first step in a long, difficult journey ahead.

Even through all of this, Aubree is showing remarkable strength and courage.

Her parents are now navigating not just the physical and emotional weight of her diagnosis, but significant financial and logistical challenges as well. Alongside medical bills and time away from work, the family is also facing the urgent need to move into a more suitable home. Their current apartment, located on the second floor, just isn’t ideal for Aubree’s needs once she begins treatment. She’ll require easier access and a more accommodating setup for rest and recovery between hospital stays.

We’re asking for your help — in prayer and, if you’re able, in financial support — to allow this family to focus on what matters most: Aubree’s healing, comfort, and care.

Your donation will help with:

• Medical expenses and treatment-related costs

• Travel to and from the hospital

• Lost income from missed work

• Moving expenses and finding a more accessible home

• Meals and day-to-day support

• Small comforts to help lift Aubree’s spirits on hard days

Every bit of support makes a difference — whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer. We trust in God’s provision and are deeply grateful to everyone walking alongside Aubree and her family during this journey.

With love and gratitude,

Aubree’s Family