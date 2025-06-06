Support Aubrees Fight Against Ewing Sarcoma

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,720
Campaign funds will be received by Shannon Prothro
Aubree is a strong, bright 12-year-old who was recently diagnosed with metastatic Ewing sarcoma — a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.
The diagnosis came suddenly, turning her world — and her family’s — upside down. What began as persistent pain quickly became a whirlwind of hospital stays, scans, and procedures. Aubree is having surgery to place a port so she can begin an intensive chemotherapy regimen, the first step in a long, difficult journey ahead.
Even through all of this, Aubree is showing remarkable strength and courage.
Her parents are now navigating not just the physical and emotional weight of her diagnosis, but significant financial and logistical challenges as well. Alongside medical bills and time away from work, the family is also facing the urgent need to move into a more suitable home. Their current apartment, located on the second floor, just isn’t ideal for Aubree’s needs once she begins treatment. She’ll require easier access and a more accommodating setup for rest and recovery between hospital stays.
We’re asking for your help — in prayer and, if you’re able, in financial support — to allow this family to focus on what matters most: Aubree’s healing, comfort, and care.
Your donation will help with:
• Medical expenses and treatment-related costs
• Travel to and from the hospital
• Lost income from missed work
• Moving expenses and finding a more accessible home
• Meals and day-to-day support
• Small comforts to help lift Aubree’s spirits on hard days
Every bit of support makes a difference — whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer. We trust in God’s provision and are deeply grateful to everyone walking alongside Aubree and her family during this journey.
With love and gratitude,
Aubree’s Family
I know Kasey and Casey and learned about Aubree from them. I'm so sorry you're going through this. My son is a cancer survivor. He just celebrated 5 years off chemo. He had Leukemia. I know a bit about what you're going through, I can tell you with confidence, God will be present with you if you invite Him in. Praying for you all.
Big prayers sweet girl.
Many prayers for all of you.
Praying for you Aubree!
Prayers and hugs as you begin this journey
Much love and prayers❤️
Sending prayers and love
Praying for you Aubree, Shannon and family ❤️
We love you! We are praying for you, and God is fighting for you!
June 6th, 2025
Today has been a much better day!
She has been able to rest, as well as have the energy to make some bracelets. I was not able to be here earlier in the day but the amazing nursing staff that has gotten to know us spent some extra time with her and she taught them how to make beaded stars and flowers. Today marked day 2 of cycle 1 of chemo. Her nausea has been well managed, pain is well controlled, but she still has to use the wheel chair for anything more than getting to the bathroom(she’s able to use the walker from her bed to the bathroom.)
Since pain management is still IV based we don’t have a discharge date.
Thank you everyone for the continued thoughts and prayers.
