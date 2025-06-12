Campaign Image

GetTiffanyBackOnTheRoad2025

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,050

Campaign created by Brittany Volm

Campaign funds will be received by Tiffany Price

In September 2024, back-to-back hurricanes devastated countless families across our community — and Tiffany’s family was among those hit the hardest. Tiffany, her husband, and their two small children lost nearly everything. One of their cars was destroyed, and their home was stripped of basic necessities and furniture. With limited resources, they used their insurance money to rebuild the essentials — but it wasn’t enough to replace their second car.

Since then, Tiffany has become a stay-at-home mom without transportation. While her husband takes their only vehicle to work each day, Tiffany and the children remain at home, unable to attend appointments, grocery shop, or simply enjoy the normal rhythms of life outside their home.

Yet through it all, Tiffany has remained faithful — both to her family and to God. Every Sunday, she finds a way to serve in her local church, even when it means coordinating rides or navigating difficult logistics with two little ones. Her quiet strength, unwavering faith, and servant’s heart are a testimony to God’s sustaining grace.

We believe God sees her.

We believe He honors faithfulness.

And we believe He uses people — like you — to be His provision.

Our goal is to raise enough to buy Tiffany a reliable car so she and her children can move forward — not just in transportation, but in hope, independence, and community.

This is more than a car. It’s a tool for restoration. It’s a reminder that even after the storm, God is still writing a story of redemption.

Would you join us in blessing this family? Let’s rally together in faith, trusting that Jehovah Jireh — our Provider — will supply this need through the kindness of many.

No gift is too small. Every prayer, every share, and every dollar brings us one step closer to getting Tiffany and her family back on the road.

Thank you for being part of this miracle.

“And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19

Recent Donations
Show:
Adam Lau
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

God bless your journey!

SneeFamily
$ 183.00 USD
21 days ago

Do whatever it takes to stay around kingdom minded people and you will thrive! We Love your family!

Annonymous
$ 89.00 USD
21 days ago

So exciting!!

Stephanie Escalante
$ 38.00 USD
21 days ago

May you have a double portion of blessings!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Blessed God, I pray over this family. Give them the strength to persevere through this tough time. Supply all their needs and more , May their livelihood be restored in Jesus name, 🙏🏾 amen

John and Sarah
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Zaudi Marte
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God give you heaven’s dew and earth’s richness— an abundance of grain and new wine.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Jamie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are ALWAYS a light to cross paths with- may you know God’s love even deeper and keep spreading it 🥰🙏🏻🙌🏻

Jose and Eva
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

May our God continue to supply all of your needs. God bless you all!0

Stephanie Sooz Escalante
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

The Lord has His hand over your journey. The next vehicle is not just for point A to B- it is to remind you that He wishes to take your entire family on an epic, life changing, and transforming journeys! Buckle up- God has so much in store for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could do more, maybe next month. May this little amount will multiply far more

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Clara Messina
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord give you more than expected in Jesus name 🙏❤️

Andrea
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you and your family and feel all the love that surrounds you. In Jesus name I pray.

Sally Petterson
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Matthew Horn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Beth and Jacob Knighton
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

