Adam Riffe seevices

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by John ellsworth

Campaign funds will be received by John ellsworth

James Adam Riffe was a great man.helped anyone and everyone he could. He suddenly passed on Saturday May 30th. His wishes were to get cremated and ashes scattered in ocean city md at the inlet.. he loved the water cookouts and his children.i would love to have a great service for my brother ... anything helps

CARL JUNG
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the memories! Rest!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Rest his soul.

