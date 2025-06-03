Adam Riffe seevices

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by John ellsworth
James Adam Riffe was a great man.helped anyone and everyone he could. He suddenly passed on Saturday May 30th. His wishes were to get cremated and ashes scattered in ocean city md at the inlet.. he loved the water cookouts and his children.i would love to have a great service for my brother ... anything helps
Thank you for the memories! Rest!
May God Rest his soul.
