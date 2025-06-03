Help bring Catalyst Childrens Choir to the USA

Join the Journey of a Lifetime! 🌎





Imagine a group of talented young voices from Uganda, aged 8-14, sharing their vibrant African music, dance, and drama with the world! 🌟 That's exactly what Catalyst Children's Choir is set to do on their historic 6-month tour of the USA from January to June 2026. As part of Catalyst Ministries Uganda, this choir is not just about music; they're about spreading the gospel, empowering communities, and inspiring hope.





These talented kids, from diverse backgrounds, have been given the opportunity to attend school and develop their gifts through this ministry. Now, they're ready to take their message of hope and joy to thousands in the USA, representing many more who are still in need of support and opportunities.





*Your Support Makes a Difference:*





✨ *Visa Fees*: Help us secure the necessary documents for our young travelers.

✨ *Tickets*: Support their journey to and within the USA.

✨ *Essential Items*: Contribute to equipping the choir with what they need for their performances and daily lives during the tour.





*Join Us in Making a Lasting Impact:*





Your donation on GiveSendGo will not only fuel their musical journey but also contribute to the lives of countless children and families touched by Catalyst Ministries Uganda's holistic approach. From child sponsorship and food relief to providing clean water and supporting families, every aspect of this ministry is about transformation and hope.





*Let's Spread the Gospel Together:*





Donate now and be part of this extraordinary journey! 🙏✨ Every contribution counts, and together, we can make a lasting impact on these young lives and the communities they touch. 🌎❤️