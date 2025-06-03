Carla's Campaign for School in Kenya

To raise needed funds towards establishing a classical Christian school for the children of the Samburu people of Kenya.This school will lay the foundation for the gospel to take deep root in the lives of Samburu children so that the true gospel may be preserved beyond one generation. Is is the vision that this school will aid the church among the Samburu by raising up children who are grounded in the Word of God, remain steadfast in the faith, and serve God in whatever way He calls them. All of this helps us fulfill the mission of establishing healthy, biblical and indigenous-led churches in Northern Kenya