Bethany Morales Please Help

My daughter, Bethany had a disjoined spine with other complications that needed two separate surgeries with a possible third one pending an assessment and review. She has a visiting nurse to monitor her for the time being. She also has a son, Lyric, who has autism, is her source of love, joy and resolve to get back on her feet. Unfortunately, since her fall that caused the condition over a year ago, and with medical records filed by her personal physician, attending surgeon and attorney, Social Security Disability has still not made a determination of payments she has needed. As her father, I've helped paying utilities, groceries and even bought her a car to get to doctor appointments. She had to appear in court for an eviction because she has been unable to pay full rent being unemployed. She needs to move by June 20 2025 and she needs a deposit and first month's rent which thereafter I would pay her monthly rent. This would giver her the time she needs to heal and lift the added stress off of her in helping the healing process. She needs an intervention at this time so that she can get back on her feet again.

Recent Donations

Huslin Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you in your journey. St. John Neumann, please intercede as you did for our daughter. 🙏🏻

Kevin Triplett
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

John Proctor
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

St. Anthony, please come to Bethany's assistance!

