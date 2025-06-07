Help me to Complete my Medical School Studies

Hallo!

My name is Marina, and I am fundraising so I can continue with the third year of my medical school studies.

Every $50, R100, R200 or R500 (or however God guides you) will help me to get closer to my goal of being able to complete my studies.

Once I have completed my studies, I plan to volunteer and work as a doctor at third-world missionary hospitals, clinics or refugee camp hospitals in neglected areas of the world, among the very poor and neglected. Also, in such a way, share the Gospel with those who do not know Christ yet.

I have been involved in mission work projects in rural areas of South Africa for many years. I was involved in work among orphans in Eastern Europe for a while, and worked with refugees in Canada for more than ten years.

Recently, I volunteered for almost a month in Lesotho at a small rural mission hospital. The doctors there encouraged me to continue with my studies. It was also an experience that convinced me again that I should complete my studies.

I am a Mom of five adult children, and it has been my dream to study medicine when my youngest child completed high school. A door opened for me at an Eastern European Medical School, and I completed two years of medical school studies successfully, with the help of God.

I need four more years to complete my studies, as I am in a six-year MD program. After a study break, I am ready to go back to Medical School! But I need help so I can pay my class fees for my third year and continue with my studies.

My year three starts in October at a medical school in Georgia, Eastern Europe. This medical school is WHO-approved and recognized by FAIMER and IMED. As well as being approved by the European Medical Council.

I believe that being an older, mature student will not hinder my career as a doctor, as there are many doctors at mission hospitals or even in hospitals in first-world countries who nowadays work until they are in their seventies or even in their eighties!

I also come from a family where my family members are known to be very active until they are in their late eighties and even nineties. Many of my family members have started second careers or new projects after the normal retirement age!

As an older student, I do believe that I have to motivation to make a success of my studies and the life experience to handle challenges that will come my way, with the help of God.

I have previous training in Nature Conservation, Social Work, and have a Pharmacy Assistant Diploma.

I obtained an International Disaster Response Certificate through the Mission Organization OM (Operation Mobilization) in 2019. This enables me to go and temporarily help out in my area or anywhere in the world in case of a disaster. Completing my studies will also enable me to be of greater help in disasters, as doctors are usually in great demand after a disaster.

By donating so that I can continue with my third year, you will enable me to continue with my studies and get closer to my goal of completing my studies.

My class fees for the 2025/2026 academic year are approximately $4200US that is R75,000 ( ZAR), depending on the exchange rate. This is very reasonable and even less than class fees for medical schools in South Africa!

Any donations towards my class fees will be appreciated.

References are available on request, and you can follow my story on my Instagram page: marina.story.go

Thank you for donating, and remember, no donation is too small!