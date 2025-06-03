Campaign Image

In loving memory of Mae

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $5,535

Campaign created by Nikki Carlock

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Walker Shoalmire

In loving memory of Mae

 We are heartbroken to share that our coworker’s beloved daughter, Mae, tragically and unexpectedly passed away after a sudden medical crisis. Mae was a bright light—a kind, loving soul whose presence touched everyone who knew her. Her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who loved her.


As her family navigates this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to offer support during this incredibly difficult time. This fundraiser is to help cover the unexpected medical expenses and funeral costs, so her family can focus on grieving and healing without the added stress of financial burden.


No donation is too small—every gift is a gesture of love, support, and solidarity. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping Mae’s family in your thoughts and prayers.


Thank you for standing with them.


Recent Donations
Show:
Lillian
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

To help in any way i can

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Ramona Benoit
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Graf Orthodontics
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your family❤️‍🩹

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Eric Baker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts and prayers for your family in this difficult time.

Tyler
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Nikki Carlock
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying so hard! Love you 🙏

Jessica
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sissy Vickers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tanner Hanks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Meagan Miller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kim Anthony
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Your family is is our thoughts & prayers

Jay and Jul
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

JoshBrittany Young
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in my thoughts and prayers. I love you and stay strong.

Sue Lovitt
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry, Ms. Mary. Prayers for you & your family🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo