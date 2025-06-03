In loving memory of Mae

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,535
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Walker Shoalmire
We are heartbroken to share that our coworker’s beloved daughter, Mae, tragically and unexpectedly passed away after a sudden medical crisis. Mae was a bright light—a kind, loving soul whose presence touched everyone who knew her. Her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who loved her.
As her family navigates this unimaginable loss, we are coming together to offer support during this incredibly difficult time. This fundraiser is to help cover the unexpected medical expenses and funeral costs, so her family can focus on grieving and healing without the added stress of financial burden.
No donation is too small—every gift is a gesture of love, support, and solidarity. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping Mae’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
Thank you for standing with them.
To help in any way i can
Prayers
Prayers for you and your family❤️🩹
Thoughts and prayers for your family in this difficult time.
Praying so hard! Love you 🙏
Your family is is our thoughts & prayers
You are in my thoughts and prayers. I love you and stay strong.
I’m so sorry, Ms. Mary. Prayers for you & your family🙏
