Vehicle help for Wayne

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,750
Campaign funds will be received by Wayne Appl
Wayne has been an invaluable team member for Homeward for Heroes the past 7 years, volunteering numerous hours to help others in need not only for Homeward but also at A Ray of Hope and Herd to Human Equine Therapy. His transmission went out on his old Chevy Suburban right before our 2025 mission treks. We are hoping to raise $3,000.00 to help him purchase a used pickup he can use for upcoming Homeward treks. Any donation, big or small will help us reach our goal to give back to someone that has given so much to help others. Thank you!.
We appreciate you Wayne!
It’s all I got brother, hope to get you rolling again soon!
Thank you for all that you do. Good luck my friend.
Thank you, brother 🙏❤️😎
Thank you for everything you do, your friendship means the world to me.
Thank you for being an inspiration and great mentor!
Thank you for all you do to help others.
