Vehicle help for Wayne

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,750

Campaign created by Mason Jacobson

Campaign funds will be received by Wayne Appl

Wayne has been an invaluable team member for Homeward for Heroes the past 7 years, volunteering numerous hours to help others in need not only for Homeward but also at A Ray of Hope and Herd to Human Equine Therapy. His transmission went out on his old Chevy Suburban right before our 2025 mission treks.  We are hoping to raise $3,000.00 to help him purchase a used pickup he can use for upcoming Homeward treks. Any donation, big or small will help us reach our goal to give back to someone that has given so much to help others. Thank you!. 

Braach Shepherds 4Veteran
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We appreciate you Wayne!

Mathew Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Seth
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

It’s all I got brother, hope to get you rolling again soon!

Tyson Hillenburg
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all that you do. Good luck my friend.

Robert Babcock
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you, brother 🙏❤️😎

Montana Coastie
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for everything you do, your friendship means the world to me.

Christopher Frizzell
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for being an inspiration and great mentor!

Dan and Laura Reese
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do to help others.

