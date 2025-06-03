Vehicle help for Wayne

Wayne has been an invaluable team member for Homeward for Heroes the past 7 years, volunteering numerous hours to help others in need not only for Homeward but also at A Ray of Hope and Herd to Human Equine Therapy. His transmission went out on his old Chevy Suburban right before our 2025 mission treks. We are hoping to raise $3,000.00 to help him purchase a used pickup he can use for upcoming Homeward treks. Any donation, big or small will help us reach our goal to give back to someone that has given so much to help others. Thank you!.