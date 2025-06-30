Support for the family of Mario Silva

Goal:
USD $90,000
Raised:
USD $23,581
It is with a heavy heart, and a deep sense of sadness that I write this post for my close friend, Mario Silva. It’s difficult for me to comprehend, and even harder to accept, that at 45 years of age he is currently on hospice care, and at the tail end of a long and arduous battle with pancreatic cancer. After being diagnosed with this insidious disease back in September of 2022, he has outlived the initial 3 – 6 months that the oncologist estimated he had left by a very wide margin. During the vast majority of this time, Mario has remained incredibly positive, drawing inspiration from his close-knit family and his deep faith. Anyone who has been around him has witnessed something remarkable about his character, because while he has been humble and true, he has also been fierce, stoic, and unwavering in the face of this terrible affliction. He once told me that he believed the spirit of his forefathers, the ancient Inca warriors, had come to his aid and were coursing through his veins during this great time of need in an effort to give him a boost and lift him up higher.
His desire to fight, and to live has never been in question, as I attempted to illustrate above. Unfortunately, this disease has had other plans, which have remained outside of Mario’s control. One thing that he has desperately wanted, especially as certain realizations began to set in, is for his wife, Heather, and his two young daughters, Roslyn and Simone, to be able to remain in their home. He knows that this will be challenging with a mortgage still hanging in the balance. Although there is a modest death benefit afforded to them through his union membership with the Cement Masons & Plasterers, Local 528, there is not an actual life insurance policy waiting to cover such expenses. In addition, there are also significant medical bills that need to be paid as part of his patient responsibility. The knowledge that his house could be paid off, and no longer be a pending issue for his beloved family, would at least provide him with some piece of mind and a measure of comfort.
So, with all of that being said, if you would like to do something truly impactful for a wonderful and deserving human being, please consider making a donation to this fund. This is such a worthy cause for a family in dire need of some grace, and financial assistance. I can tell you with absolute certainty that your generosity will be forever appreciated.
Sending your family much love and support.
Mario, I am truly grateful to have known you! You will be deeply missed!
Mario, You were a special person and are a kind, gentle and beautiful soul who will continue to bring light into this world from the ripple effects of those who you touched, inspired and cared about and for while on this plain. Feel fortunate to have known you. Rest in perfect Peace and sending Peace and positive energy to your Family
Dios les de fortaleza
My deepest condolences to all the family. Such a heartbreaking loss.
Nuestras profundas condolencias, Dios los bendiga en este tiempo dificil.
Dear Mario's Family and Friend, We are very sorry for your loss. -MCA of Western WA
All of you are in my thoughts and prayers❤️
Wishing peace and comfort to everyone who loved Mario Jr. We lost someone truly special. Especialmente a mis tíos queridos Mario y Maria, me gustaría estar presente en un momento tan doloroso para la familia. Se que Mario Jr, está ahora descansando y en mejor vida . Los quiero mucho tíos, 🙏🏻🤍 están siempre en mis oraciones . Margaret Zapata.
Mario was such a wonderful person, our hearts are breaking for all of you!! 💔😔
May the Lord embrace the family and friends with His love, peace and strength.
My heart is with you!
Sending our prayers and hugs to your family during this sad time
Love and prayers 💗🙏🏼
With love
June 30th, 2025
Hello family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors of Mario:
Although I knew that this day was rapidly approaching, there was never anything that I was going to be able to do to fully prepare myself to learn of Mario's passing. It was always going to be devasting. I heard the news only a few days ago that he is no longer with us. If it could be of any consolation, as I understand it, he did go peacefully during the early morning hours while still asleep in his bed. I am sure that he was comforted to know that his wife and daughters were very close by and certainly with him in spirit.
Heather wanted everyone in this online community to know just how much all of this love and support has meant to her. She was completely blown away by the generosity and the prayers. And as this Give Send Go Campaign begins to wind down, I urge you to continue to pass along Mario's story.
Right now, I know that Heather is diligently working behind the scenes, along with Mario's family, to arrange a memorial service that would honor him and make him proud. We will all help her to get the word out about that very important and special day.
In the meantime, I would like to send this simple message to my friend and brother, Mario Silva, on behalf of us all: You have been truly loved, you will be missed dearly, and you will be remembered always....
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.