Supporting the Barber Family

On the morning of Monday, June 2nd life changed in the blink of an eye for the Barber family. Lisa heard a pop sound and went to see what it was. When she opened up her bedroom door she found the entire back wall engulfed in flames. She screamed to Joey who was downstairs working that the house was on fire.

They were the only ones home at the time because Marty was at work nearby. They grabbed the dogs that Lisa was caring for and ran out of the house. Joey went into fight mode and ran to the backyard, dumping garbage cans of water on the fire. He was joined by neighbors with hoses and extinguishers but the fire was too fast.

The firefighters worked diligently until it wasn't safe, but it was too much. In the matter of an hour, almost everything was lost. Amazingly, some special personal items were saved but the family has to start from scratch as everything else was lost.

Though these losses are difficult, they are grateful to have made it out safely. God is very gracious for keeping everyone safe. Asking for help is hard for anyone and the Barbers are no exception. But right now they could use any help they can to rebuild their lives. Sadly, the house has become unlivable and they will have to find a new location to live.

Please consider helping. Any amount is appreciated and if you can't, then please share this post.

Thank you so much and God bless you and yours.