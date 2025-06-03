Bringing Joe Spanglo Home With Dignity

As most know, about 2 years ago Joe was diagnosed with melanoma that had metastasized to his lungs. He fought a hard battle including switching treatments. About 6 months ago, his scans showed wonderful news that he was almost in remission. We were looking forward to his next scan showing “remission”. Unfortunately, a few weeks ago, Joe took a nap to fight off a headache he had been having, only to wake up with stroke-like symptoms. My mom, Lisa, got him to the hospital where more scans showed the cancer had metastasized to his brain. Due to his high blood pressure from the bleeding lesions & cysts he had been moved in & out of ICU, with his stroke-like symptoms getting worse. He started full brain radiation with intended physical therapy, occupational therapy, & speech therapy in hopes that the radiation would take effect. However, the cancer has other plans. We had noticed symptoms getting worse the past couple days with Joe being unresponsive. A CT scan yesterday showed that his lesions are getting bigger. Radiation has been stopped & we will be bringing Joe home on hospice to spend his days surrounded by his loving family, pets, & friends. The “caretaker” in my mom, that she has instilled in us girls, is doing all she can to make sure Joe can live comfortably. Any money raised will go towards allowing mom to be by his side as much as possible, & any alterations needing done to their home to allow Joe basic necessities & to keep him comfortable.