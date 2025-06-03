YWAM Discipleship Training in Costa Rica

I am thrilled to share with you my upcoming adventure - a life-changing journey to YWAM San Jose, Costa Rica, for a discipleship training school from September 2025 to February 2026. This incredible opportunity will not only provide me with a deeper understanding of God's word and my faith but also equip me with the necessary tools to serve others more effectively.

During my six months at YWAM, I will engage in intensive classroom teaching, worship, prayer, and community living, all of which will help me grow in my relationship with Jesus and prepare me for a future filled with purpose and meaning. Additionally, I will have the privilege of participating in outreach work, spreading God's love and message of hope to those in need.

My heart is filled with excitement and anticipation as I embark on this transformative journey. I have been drawn to Costa Rica for some time now, and I believe that this is where God is calling me to serve. Through this training, I hope to gain a deeper understanding of His will for my life and how I can best use my gifts and talents to further His kingdom.

I am humbly requesting your support in helping me raise the necessary funds to cover my tuition, living expenses, and outreach costs. Your generosity will not only enable me to embark on this life-changing journey but also empower me to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring me one step closer to fulfilling my dream of serving the Lord in Costa Rica. I am confident that, together, we can make a lasting impact and bring glory to our gracious God. Thank you for considering partnering with me on this incredible adventure. May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity.

Maxton Rickard