In Loving Memory of Aisha Williams

In Loving memory of Esha :

A Light that will forever shine.



On Sunday, June 1st, our beloved Esha transitioned peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Her journey through life was one of resilience, compassion, and unwavering grace. Esha touched every soul she encountered, offering light in moments of darkness and strength in times of struggle. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, Esha’s spirit remains radiant, powerful, and eternal. She lived with intention and heart, always advocating for love, justice, and unity.

Her legacy is not just in the memories we hold but in the lives she changed through her kindness, wisdom, and truth. This has been created to honor Esha’s memory. All donations will go toward helping with funeral expenses and continuing the care for her daughters who she cared deeply about.

Your support will ensure that Esha’s light continues to shine, illuminating paths for others just as she always did. Let us come together in love and gratitude, to celebrate a life that was beautifully lived and will never be forgotten.