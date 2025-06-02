In Loving Memory of Aisha Williams

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,905
Campaign funds will be received by Sherri Bibbs
In Loving memory of Esha :
A Light that will forever shine.
On Sunday, June 1st, our beloved Esha transitioned peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Her journey through life was one of resilience, compassion, and unwavering grace. Esha touched every soul she encountered, offering light in moments of darkness and strength in times of struggle. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, Esha’s spirit remains radiant, powerful, and eternal. She lived with intention and heart, always advocating for love, justice, and unity.
Her legacy is not just in the memories we hold but in the lives she changed through her kindness, wisdom, and truth. This has been created to honor Esha’s memory. All donations will go toward helping with funeral expenses and continuing the care for her daughters who she cared deeply about.
Your support will ensure that Esha’s light continues to shine, illuminating paths for others just as she always did. Let us come together in love and gratitude, to celebrate a life that was beautifully lived and will never be forgotten.
Aisha was always so happy & bubbly. My prayers go out to her family.
I remember When My Auntie Rita Brought you home from the hospital. You were The prettiest yellowest hairy baby I’ve ever seen. I’m gonna miss you so so much. I love you and I know you and my Auntie Are so happy to be with each other. Tell her I love her.
My condolences
Aisha was an incredible person, and a great coworker. So many lives were touched with her kindness.
RIP Aisha
Thank you lord for giving me the chance to have friend like Aisha. We have had many crazy times together, shared tears , laughter and stories, moments we argued if you were a true friend , you had to once argue with Aisha and then she would do that crazy laugh hehehe under her breath knowing she pissed you off. Aisha you beat my old — getting married. Love you girl, glad we met.PrayersXO
On behalf of the Eli's Cheesecake team, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Aisha was always so kind and helpful to our team — she will be truly missed.
RIP Esha Girl, you’ll truly be missed! Sending our love and prayers to her beautiful daughters and loved ones🙏🏾❤️
On behalf of FreezPak Logistics, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Aisha. She was an integral part of our Chicago team, known for her dedication and positive spirit. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Aisha's family and loved ones during this difficult time. With deepest sympathy, Michael & David Saoud & your FreezPak Family
May you rest in peace big cuz. I love you. I love all my family.
There are no words that can ease your pain, but my deepest sympathy to the entire family during this time. Love y’all! Forever and always. 🫶🏽 #LLE
She was one of a kind and will be truly missed.
We the family of 7328 South Aberdeen send our love and prayers to the family.
RIP Aisha 🙏
RIP
