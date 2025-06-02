Rita Schladweiler Memorial Fund

My mother was diagnosed with stage 4 Ovarian Cancer in December of 2024. She had a surgery Feb 4th 2025 to attempt to remove it. Upon discovery in surgery they found it in her stomach lining and in her intestines. They were unable to remove all of it and got what they could. She tried her best to recover from the surgery and was deciding between her options. She was a very strong believer in Jesus which led her to rely fully on him to provide for her care during this fight. May 30th at 605pm Rita Schladweiler took her last breath and went to her forever home. The place she lived her life to achieve. We all knew how strong she was in her faith what we didn't realize is just how many people she has touched. She lived the most SIMPLE life that anyone could imagine. ALWAYS putting others before herself and more than willing to give you EVERYTHING she had if it would help you to get by or put a smile on your face, even if it meant she would go without.....she was happy to do it. She just wanted EVERYONE to be HAPPY. That was it. Im not really sure how any of this works and I am truly grasping at straws as to how this works but have seen numerous different funds or drives whatever you want to call it. If you knew my mother or anyone she cared for in multiple nursing homes you know she never asked for much. My hopes in doing this is that I can raise enough money to assist with the cost of the funeral and one of the promises I made to her is that I would have a nice bench made for people to fish. Throughout her life God, Family, Fishing and Green Bay Packers was her passion. Toward the end of her life she struggled to walk with bad knees and balance but she ALWAYS tried to fish. The part that she didn't like was in Bay City Wi where she always fished. There was no place to sit and fish so she would always have to make a couple trips to her car because she needed a chair. I vowed to her that a bench would be made in her honor. She has pictures that she wants put into the bench and her Bible verse about being Fishers of men on the back. She wanted everyone to have a place to remember the good simple times she had fishing in the "slew" of Bay City. Im not sure the cost but I see it in my mind, what it looks like and I made the commitment to her that it will be made. If you would like to help with this I can not tell you in words what it would mean to her, my family and countless people that will enjoy what we create and give everyone a place to sit, reflect on life, talk to God and just fish with only 1 trip instead of having to bring a chair for themselves.