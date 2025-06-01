Campaign Image
Supporting Rick Smith's Post Surgery Recovery

Asking all Rock Bottom Outreach Supporters, friends and family of Rick Smith for support while Rick recovers from his recent knee replacement surgery. Rick will not be able to work full time over the next 60-90 days while he rehabs so I am encouraging everyone to provide him with enough support to cover some of his monthly obligations. He has some promising leads on the horizon and is eager to get back on track with the ministry outreach as well and the outlook is promising! Please join in this effort to get Rick back on both feet! Thank you and God bless you! 

Recent Donations
Melanie Richards
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Kimberly Kay
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Jack
$ 42.00 USD
26 days ago

Kelli Hargrove Wallace
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Ryan Myers
$ 125.00 USD
29 days ago

God bless you!

Tracey Wynn Roach
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Joe Eazor
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

B Whitney
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeannie Myers
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

David Lindsey
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get Well Soon

Cat One
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayer for healing

Tami
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon !!!

Robert Serum
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ron
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Update #2

June 16th, 2025

Rick's recovery is proceeding on schedule but he was recently advised by his medical team that his return to coaching this fall would not be in his best interests so he made the decision to resign his position with Grace Christian Academy. Accordingly, Rick's focus will remain on fully recovering physically while directing attention toward finding work he can do to restore his income. Your support will be even more helpful now as he adjusts accordingly. Thank you all for what you have done so far! And by all means, please continue to help if you can. Of course, one of the most helpful things you can do is sharing this fundraiser! God bless you all!  

Update #1

June 3rd, 2025

Prayer Requests

