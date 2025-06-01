Campaign Image

Reuniting our family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,467

Campaign created by Christina McFaddin

Campaign funds will be received by Christina McFaddin

I am raising funds to help get my husband (who is currently in the West Bank in Palestine) to a safer place. My husband and I were married in the US in February 2023 and less than a month later, he was wrongfully detained at a US airport and sent to Jordan. In April, I was able to hire an attorney to assist in our attempt to bring my husband home, and after successfully reaching the US in May, he was once again wrongfully returned to Jordan and had to return to his childhood home in the West Bank.

This has been a devastating ordeal for us and our families. For more than 2 years, my husband has been unable to work as we continue to work to resolve legal matters and find a place we can call home together. In addition to coming up with funds for legal fees, we have faced numerous financial setbacks in our attempt to get my husband to a safe place due to the ever-changing landscape in Palestine and the region.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your consideration and for any assistance you are able to give to our family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Julie NRDC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Maeve
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sahana NRDC
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Erica NRDC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you the best. Xo

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Christy, I'm sorry you and yours are going thru this ordeal. Sending lots of support. Bora (from NRDC)

Ella Mendonsa
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Narjis Pierre
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Insha’Allah May this injustice be rectified, and the necessary help be provided swiftly and generously.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 42.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

May Allah SWT make it easy for you both and reunite you safely and promptly. Aameen

