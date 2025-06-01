Help my family rebuild

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Gina Bonelli
Thank you for taking the time to view my campaign. I am a full time single parent, no other parent helping. My son and I both have disabilities. I work a full time job helping people with disabilities and I work several part time jobs and side jobs.
I am struggling financially. Although, I have been working for 30 years, I had to take a lower paying job to have the flexibility to also care for my child. Unfortunately, the rent for our home has gone up more than I can afford.
I am desperately trying to find a less expensive place but I cannot afford my current rent, moving expenses, the first month’s rent of the new place, security deposit, and fees. I am also behind on my utilities.
Due to making $200 more a month than the cutoff for assistance, I do not get or qualify for any help. I have gone to my County, State, city, community centers and local churches for help but have been denied. My monthly take home income is $2,500. My current rent is $2,095. I found a few rentals that are under $1,000 a month and am trying hard to find a way to get one.
I have to be out of my current rental by the end of July. I am scared, stressed, and nervous. I pray many times a day to God to help guide me in this crisis and to help me keep a roof over our heads.
I don’t know where else to turn to for help.
I need to come up with $4200 to pay the remainder of my current rent, $2,000 for rent and fees for a lesser expensive rental, $2,000 for a security deposit, and the remainder for moving costs and to try to pay down utilities.
I am incredibly grateful for any amount towards my goal that you can give please.
Thank you,
Gina and Oliver
Best wishes and keep pushing
I hope this helps
