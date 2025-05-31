Campaign Image

Getting 11 rescue dogs to adopters in CT

Goal:

 USD $1,700

Raised:

 USD $1,827

Campaign created by Erin Holland

Campaign funds will be received by Erin Holland

SPCA of TN is raising funds to help us rent a cargo van and pay for gas to bring 11 dogs from our rescue to a big adoption event in CT. The event takes place the last weekend in June. The dogs will have people waiting to meet them once we get there but we have to get them there! We are a small rescue that helps keep dogs out of shelters in TN. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 22.00 USD
1 month ago

Val Pav
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray the doggies have a good trip to CT and a wonderful life with their new families. Thank you to all the volunteers who make this possible. God. bless you all 🙏🏼🌷

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Chasteen
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you raise enough!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Dawn
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Seamus
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Kimber
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps!!

Tamara
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Bless the sweet dogs and y’all 💓

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you and good luck.

Jane
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you- may all animals feel loved and honored-

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Cheryl
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing all get wonderful homes

Jennifer
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Elana
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

You are working so hard to save man’s best friend. Thank you!!

Barbara
$ 95.00 USD
1 month ago

