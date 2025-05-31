Getting 11 rescue dogs to adopters in CT

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $1,827
Campaign funds will be received by Erin Holland
SPCA of TN is raising funds to help us rent a cargo van and pay for gas to bring 11 dogs from our rescue to a big adoption event in CT. The event takes place the last weekend in June. The dogs will have people waiting to meet them once we get there but we have to get them there! We are a small rescue that helps keep dogs out of shelters in TN.
I pray the doggies have a good trip to CT and a wonderful life with their new families. Thank you to all the volunteers who make this possible. God. bless you all 🙏🏼🌷
🙏❤️
Hope you raise enough!
Hope this helps!!
Bless the sweet dogs and y’all 💓
Thank you and good luck.
Thank you- may all animals feel loved and honored-
Wishing all get wonderful homes
You are working so hard to save man’s best friend. Thank you!!
