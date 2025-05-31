Abby Mission School Support

Abby is in the process of graduating from high school, and planning to join her brother Tyler this fall for a 7 month program that YWAM is launching. The program is an intense training program to unreached people groups in different regions, so there’s lots of traveling involved. This has been in the plan for quite a long time, so we feel it’s good for her to pursue this dream after graduation from high school.

Abby’s plans were to return with us to the states in June, work hard (5 or 6 days a week), in order to make and save money for the training.

However, with the huge workload of 700 children at New Vision, the 3 little girls that live with Abby and Kaitlyn, and now little Lida needing Abby’s care, (they have become quite attached), we are realizing the need to keep Abby here in Thailand for the summer. Abby is willing to stay, but obviously her issue is that she needs money. So we prayed and felt like, if we can raise the funds for her that she needs, to continue with her plans this fall, then she can stay!

Abby speaks good Thai, is very adapted to the culture, loves the children so well and the children love her in return!

So we’re just putting this ‘out there’ and seeing if it’s God’s will…

Thank you!

(The program starts the end of September 2025, so hopefully by April 2026 Abby can be with us here again.)