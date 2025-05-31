I'm raising legal costs and expenses for ongoing Election Petition relating to the Littletons County Councillor Elections held on 01 May 2025.

The petition has now been published and visible currently on the Wychavon District Council website

I believe the law was broken. I do not believe the law was upheld and I do not believe the election was held fairly and lawfully. I believe these failures are actually happening across the country.

So far, it has cost several thousand pounds and at 10.30 on 16th July there is a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice. Costs are being sought against me for pursuing justice for local election democracy and upholding of electoral law.

The public may view the proceedings and it is expected the hearing will be published publicly on the 15th July. Directions are expected at this hearing and it is then expected there will be a trial.

I believe an injustice for the people has occurred.

There are no guarantees in any court action. However, scrutiny of how our democracy is upheld will, in my belief, be strengthened whatever the outcome. That outcome will likely come quickly within months.

Huge thanks must be given to all the donors to date who have allowed this to happen and to everyone for their support.

We must challenge the things we see wrong with our democracy. We have been asleep and disenfranchised for too long. The upcoming general election is vital for this country and we can not afford to have anything other than a transparent, lawful, fair and due process election. This action will help ensure that.

It is wrong that it takes money to seek the law being upheld. Particularly in relation to elections. That is not justice. It is not right.

I'm a litigant in person and have not had formal legal advice but believed this was the right thing to do for my community who came to me expressing their dissatisfaction with this election.