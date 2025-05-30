Registered with the Colorado Sec. of State as a Small Scale Issue Committee "Fair Accountable School Taxation." The effort is to stop large public school tax increases via info-mailings, advertising in local news media, yard signs and public presentations. The Kiowa C2 school in Elbert County, Colorado school board is pursuing a large debt bond issue again ( for the 4th year in a row) this November 2025 for a Big Expensive School Tax building despite voters rejecting it as too expensive and unneeded. They have relied almost exclusively on corporate donations from companies that have and are bidding on a new school construction project which those companies would directly benefit from! We are up against at least 5 construction companies that want the bond issue to pass so that they can get construction contracts. Our internet website presents timely information about campaign efforts as well as feedback from interested persons. All funds will be used for printed material, advertising, signs and internet costs. No funds will be used for personal benefit. This effort has been maintained by one person for the last few years successfully stopping huge tax increases to build an unneeded new public school. Join the local patriotic activist in this effort to stop big government education from taxing us unreasonably.