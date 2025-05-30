Support Saras Boxing Journey to 2025 tournaments

In 2022 Sara discovered her passion for boxing. She has been training to go to a national tournament for several years in hopes of becoming a champion. When the opportunity finally arose to go to The 2025 Nationals Tournament in Las Vegas she realized she had to work hard to raise funds to complete the money she had saved up from doing landscaping, babysitting, and farm/pet sitting. Sara is a hard working 17 year old with big goals and dreams. Every dollar donated to this fundraiser will go towards her boxing travels. Thank you for your support!