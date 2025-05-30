Campaign Image

Support Saras Boxing Journey to 2025 tournaments

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $285

Campaign created by Priscilla Algarin

Support Saras Boxing Journey to 2025 tournaments

In 2022 Sara discovered her passion for boxing. She has been training to go to a national tournament for several years in hopes of becoming a champion. When the opportunity finally arose to go to The 2025 Nationals Tournament in Las Vegas she realized she had to work hard to raise funds to complete the money she had saved up from doing landscaping, babysitting, and farm/pet sitting. Sara is a hard working 17 year old with big goals and dreams. Every dollar donated to this fundraiser will go towards her boxing travels. Thank you for your support!
Recent Donations
Show:
Jocelyn
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck! 😘

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

EVERYDAY Sara, go show them what you’re all about.

Arling Salcedo
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish you the best! God bless you

Joel Torres
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck

Sarah Learned May
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck Sara! Will donate more hopefully soon! So proud of you!

Solaya
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Que puedas cumplir tus sueños

Audrey Rivers
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

When you become a national champion, don’t forget about your little ol’ tutor! :P

Ema Learned
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

best of luck to you sara!!

Jessica
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo