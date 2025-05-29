Tayla takes on ministry school!

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $1,641
I’m super excited (and a little nervous) about this next chapter, but I know it’s where God is leading me.
If you feel led to support me in any way, whether it’s prayer, encouragement, or financially, I’d be so grateful. Every little bit helps as I take this big step.
Since I am not allowed to work while on this visa while in the USA, I’m trusting for financial provision for rent, food, gas, moving expenses etc for the 9 months.
If you feel led to sow financially into this next season you can give here or through the link(s) below:
Venmo
@Tayla-Meyer
Zelle
+1 484 632 7174
South African bank account
FNB account number - 62667437240
Thank you SO much
May the LORD lead and guide you into what He has for you. Luke 4:18-19 “ The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord.”
You are an extraordinary woman of God! I sense your move to ministry school will catapult you forward in a quantum leap for His Kingdom and His Glory. Romans 10: 14 and 15.
We are honored to sow into your ministry school journey! The lord has BIG plans for your life.
