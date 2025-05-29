Tayla takes on ministry school!

I’m super excited (and a little nervous) about this next chapter, but I know it’s where God is leading me.

If you feel led to support me in any way, whether it’s prayer, encouragement, or financially, I’d be so grateful. Every little bit helps as I take this big step.



Since I am not allowed to work while on this visa while in the USA, I’m trusting for financial provision for rent, food, gas, moving expenses etc for the 9 months.

If you feel led to sow financially into this next season you can give here or through the link(s) below:

Venmo

@Tayla-Meyer

Zelle

+1 484 632 7174

South African bank account



FNB account number - 62667437240

Thank you SO much