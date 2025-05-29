Support My Sister's Custody Battle!

I'm reaching out today to share my sister’s story and ask for your support during one of the hardest chapters of her life.

For years, my sister endured far more than most people knew. She carried the weight of a broken home quietly, hoping things would improve—for the sake of her children, and with the hope of preserving their family. She kept the struggles private, trying to protect a sense of stability even as her own heart was breaking.

But in October 2022, staying became impossible. It wasn’t just painful—it was soul-crushing. She realized that if she stayed, her children would grow up thinking what they witnessed was normal: a son learning to repeat it, and a daughter learning to accept it. So she made the hardest choice of her life: she left.

She asked for a divorce. Though her ex said he wasn’t surprised, he refused to leave the home. Wanting to avoid a painful custody battle in front of the kids, she made a heartbreaking decision—to leave them in the home temporarily, trusting the courts would recognize her years as their full-time caregiver. She hoped their lives could stay as stable as possible, with their own bedrooms and schools unchanged.

But nothing went as expected. At the temporary hearing in January 2023, custody was granted to her ex. Despite being the one who raised them and stayed home with them for years, she was suddenly limited to every other weekend and alternating Thursdays.

She couldn’t bear not knowing how they were doing. So she showed up at soccer practices, just hoping for a hug or a hello. But even that was denied. She was told it “wasn’t her time,” and the children were instructed not to speak to her—not even to wave. For a mother who had always been there, the silence was devastating.

Financially, things only got worse. Although South Carolina has clear child support guidelines, the court did not require her ex to pay anything. He had once earned over $150,000 a year, but was now reporting almost no income—leaving her to shoulder nearly the full cost of raising their children on a single income. It felt like she was paying for two households—hers and his.

Still, she didn’t give up.

Over time, serious concerns began to surface. While he had custody, a private investigator documented troubling behavior: leaving the kids at night to go drinking, returning home drunk, taking the children to establishments that primarily served alcohol, and repeatedly sneaking a girlfriend into the house overnight—despite a court order strictly forbidding it. It became clear: this was not a safe or stable environment.

Thanks to those findings, the court granted her primary custody in August 2023. It was a huge relief—but far from the end. She still received no financial support, and the burden only grew heavier.

In late 2024, the divorce trial concluded with another shocking blow: joint custody, but her ex was given final decision-making power. Once again, the court did not impute income to him. Instead, she was ordered to pay more than $1,000 a month in child support, plus all the other daily costs of raising their kids.

She has since filed an appeal—but it’s a slow, expensive process. So far, legal fees have exceeded $100,000, and the appeal could take up to two more years. She’s borrowed money, sold her paid-off car to buy one with a loan, and is now living paycheck to paycheck—juggling bills on credit cards to buy more time.

______________________________________________________________________

She didn’t ask for this. But she’s facing it with courage and grace. And now, she needs her community.

Please consider giving to help ease the burden of her legal expenses. Even a small donation makes a difference. Your support says: you’re not alone.

Thank you for reading—and thank you for caring.