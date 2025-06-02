Justice for Kevintez Mathewis

All we wanted was the truth and fairness.

Since August 17, 2019, Kevintez “Bud” has been living a nightmare.

On the morning of August 17, 2019, at approximately 1:00 a.m., my Kevintez was at Fatboy's Bar in Newnan, Coweta County, Ga. He was kicked out after being bullied and harassed by a patron and the bar's security personnel. The police and the district attorney reported that he was unruly. There is video evidence that shows the exact opposite. Please see the footage for yourself. As a matter of fact, all of the footage shows the bar workers and another patron as the aggressors. He is minding his own business and racking the pool table balls. He did everything to try to avoid trouble.

After the bar security threw him out on the pavement and punched him in the head, not one time did Kevintez hit back. He went into a psychiatric emergency, which is clearly shown on the video footage provided by the state. He had no driver's license, and his phone was inside the bar. His sister picked up the phone from the bar two days later. After being assaulted and battered, no charges were brought against his assailant, although his mother petitioned the Coweta County Court to press charges. The magistrate judge watched the assault on his my laptop in January 2020.

The judge said, "Your son was inside causing disturbances. I find no probable cause". He never said the security didn't punch him. Judge Robert Stokely STATED IN OPEN COURT that HE IS NOT GOING TO REWARD Kevintez BY CHARGING HIS ASSAILANT.

We have a deceased witness who was never interviewed by the police. The family has his recorded testimony, in which he says Kevintez was threatened repeatedly to be shot.

Under extreme fear for his life and having no exit, he felt as though he needed protection to get his cell phone and his ride. When he attempted to go back into the bar, he had walked right past the alleged victim. The video shows that the alleged victim had a rifle pointed at him. The alleged victim said something to Kevintez. Kevintez turned around and saw a rifle pointed at him, and Kevintez started shooting.

He shot him several times out of fear. The alleged victim wasn’t charged for having drugs, the drug scale, etc., that night. The state and judge ruled that none of the evidence showing the alleged victim’s criminal history or character could be used. Not even the evidence they originally sent to Kevtinez's first attorney.

When Kevintez’s mental health history wasn’t going to be admitted to the jury, and all of the other evidence was blocked, Kevintez had no chance at a fair trial. He was being portrayed as just a random, upset patron. All the other crimes committed that night were simply ignored. The trial was supposed to start in August 2025, but in early May, Judge Emory Palmer moved it to May 19 with no warning. New counsel had two weeks to prepare for a trial.

He was given 45 years with 30 to serve. People who kill people don't get that much time. His attorney is working on the appeal, but this comes at a cost.

Justice for Kevintez Mathewis is seeking support for legal fees and other professional expenses necessary to secure him justice. Thankfully, the alleged victim lived and is ok. The family is very sorry this happened. However, there were several people responsible for what happened that night.

The police were not called until after the shooting. Instead, Kevintez was assaulted instead of calling law enforcement to handle the situation.

You can press the arrow to see the additional photos and video.




