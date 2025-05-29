Help for Candace Decker

Candace has lived in her current house for 15 years, but was recently told that she must move because our church has decided to sell the house she is renting. At first it sounded like she would have time to make the move, but then came a letter that said she needed to get rid of her pets by June 1 (she had permission to have the pets from our previous pastor). After an appeal to the trustee committee, they did agree to let her keep her pets until she moves as long as she moves quickly. They have also raised her rent by $175 dollars. She has found a new place to rent, but she needs to make a deposit, pay the first month of rent, switch all the utilities, pay her current rent, her daughter is having foot surgery, and the regular cost of living. Candace is a very giving person who helps care for some elderly family members (some who also have to move) and she is the first to volunteer when someone else needs help. Now Candace is the one who needs help. Candace gets paid once a month making the short time frame even more stressful for her. Any help would be greatly appreciated by this single mom.