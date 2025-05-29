Campaign Image

Heart Transplant and Mold Do Not Mix

Goal:

 USD $19,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Jimmy Davis

Heart Transplant and Mold Do Not Mix

I'm currently in the evaluation stage at Emory University Hospital for a heart transplant. Once I have the transplant I will be on Immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of my life.  The problem is that my house has a major water and mold problem. The best price I found to have this fixed is almost is $19000. I neither have the money nor the credit for this repair.  Having heart issues severely impacts income. I can't afford another monthly payment.  Any help you can offer is much appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you, my Brother-In-Love!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo