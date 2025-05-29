Heart Transplant and Mold Do Not Mix

Goal:
USD $19,000
Raised:
USD $100
I'm currently in the evaluation stage at Emory University Hospital for a heart transplant. Once I have the transplant I will be on Immunosuppressant drugs for the rest of my life. The problem is that my house has a major water and mold problem. The best price I found to have this fixed is almost is $19000. I neither have the money nor the credit for this repair. Having heart issues severely impacts income. I can't afford another monthly payment. Any help you can offer is much appreciated.
I love you, my Brother-In-Love!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.