Raising hopes for Fortune Ministry's Uganda





Hello everyone,





My name is Lexy, and I’m reaching out to you with an open heart on behalf of a small but incredibly courageous orphanage in Uganda. Their name is Fortune Ministry's, and they are home to over 65 beautiful children who have lost their parents but haven’t lost their hope.

This orphanage is run by kind and selfless people who provide food, shelter, education, and most importantly, love to these children. But every day is a struggle to meet even the most basic needs. Their monthly budget barely stretches far enough to cover food, medicine, and school fees. Many nights, the caretakers go to bed wondering how they will feed the children the next day.

I’m raising funds to help them build a stable, sustainable life for these children — to give them what every child deserves: safety, warmth, education, and the chance to dream.





Why Your Help Matters:

$25 feeds one child for a whole month

$40 provides school fees and supplies for one child

$80 covers basic medical care for five children

$400 feeds all 65 children for a week

$4,000 ensures every child is safe, fed, educated, and cared for a whole month

No donation is too small. Every single dollar brings us closer to lifting these children out of survival mode and into a future filled with hope.





Where the Funds Will Go:

Nutritious daily meals

School tuition, books, and uniforms

Medical care and hygiene supplies

Repairs and improvements to their living conditions



