YWAM Outreach To India

Goal:
EUR CHF1,000
Raised:
EUR CHF1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Levin Gasser
Hello
My Name is Levin, I‘m 21 years old, I come from Switzerland and I am currently doing a Discipleship Training School at YWAM Denali in Healy, Alaska.
In 4 weeks we are leaving for outreach and with my Visa as well as my flight from Switzerland to Alaska being more expensive than anticipated I would like to collect some funds enabling me to be part of this mission trip.
I am very thankful for any amount. Any excess will be shared with fellow YWAMers or sent to another GiveSendGo user.
Thank you so much for your help! God bless you!
Be blessed! Be a blessing for India!
Indien isch wunderbar du wirsch di schätz finge! Bi frage eif mälde bi scho über es dutzend mau dert gsie
Go 4 it Brother, grüessli dini Busle
Sig gsegnet, liebe Levin! E innigi Umarmig vo üs Sausis
Gottes Sägä!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.