YWAM Outreach To India

Hello





My Name is Levin, I‘m 21 years old, I come from Switzerland and I am currently doing a Discipleship Training School at YWAM Denali in Healy, Alaska.





In 4 weeks we are leaving for outreach and with my Visa as well as my flight from Switzerland to Alaska being more expensive than anticipated I would like to collect some funds enabling me to be part of this mission trip.





I am very thankful for any amount. Any excess will be shared with fellow YWAMers or sent to another GiveSendGo user.









Thank you so much for your help! God bless you!