YWAM Outreach To India

Hello


My Name is Levin, I‘m 21 years old, I come from Switzerland and I am currently doing a Discipleship Training School at YWAM Denali in Healy, Alaska.


In 4 weeks we are leaving for outreach and with my Visa as well as my flight from Switzerland to Alaska being more expensive than anticipated I would like to collect some funds enabling me to be part of this mission trip.


I am very thankful for any amount. Any excess will be shared with fellow YWAMers or sent to another GiveSendGo user.



Thank you so much for your help! God bless you!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
CHF 100.00 EUR
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
CHF 200.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
CHF 200.00 EUR
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
CHF 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Be blessed! Be a blessing for India!

David Singh
CHF 250.00 EUR
1 month ago

Indien isch wunderbar du wirsch di schätz finge! Bi frage eif mälde bi scho über es dutzend mau dert gsie

Anonymous Giver
CHF 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Go 4 it Brother, grüessli dini Busle

Anonymous Giver
CHF 50.00 EUR
1 month ago

Sig gsegnet, liebe Levin! E innigi Umarmig vo üs Sausis

Anonymous Giver
CHF 100.00 EUR
1 month ago

Gottes Sägä!

