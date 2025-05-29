Supporting Jennifer with Cancer funding

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $560
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Hudson
I'm writing to ask for your help in raising funds for my urgent medical needs. On April 8th, 2025, I underwent surgery to remove tumors and have stents placed, but unfortunately, the tumors have returned as cancer in my bladder, ureter, and kidney, and I have since undergone more surgeries to address the issue. Per doctor orders I will be unable to work for an extended period and for that reason my job terminated me 2 days after the first surgery. As a result, I am facing financial difficulties and am in need of your support.
Your generosity will be huge to me and my family during this challenging time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation. Together, we can make a difference!
Love you cuz hope you feel better soon
❤️🙏
You are in my prayers.
💙. Thinking of you.
