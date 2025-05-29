Campaign Image

Supporting Jennifer with Cancer funding

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $560

Campaign created by Jennifer Hudson

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Hudson

 I'm writing to ask for your help in raising funds for my urgent medical needs. On April 8th, 2025, I underwent surgery to remove tumors and have stents placed, but unfortunately, the tumors have returned as cancer in my bladder, ureter, and kidney, and I have since undergone more surgeries to address the issue. Per doctor orders I will be unable to work for an extended period and for that reason my job terminated me 2 days after the first surgery. As a result, I am facing financial difficulties and am in need of your support. 

  1. The big surgery is on July 10th to remove my left kidney, Ureter, and some of my bladder.
  2. I will be undergoing treatment afterwards. 

Your generosity will be huge to me and my family during this challenging time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering a donation. Together, we can make a difference!

Recent Donations
Show:
Stephanie Johnson
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

Love you cuz hope you feel better soon

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stacy T
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️🙏

Charles Kowalski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in my prayers.

LK
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

BC
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

💙. Thinking of you.

