North Carolina Hurricane Relief Missions Trip

Hello!

My name is Terrence, and I am blessed to be going on a mission trip this summer with my senior high youth group from Plainville Baptist Church! We will be driving down to Boone, North Carolina to help repair homes affected by Hurricane Helene during the last week of June. I would be honored and grateful if you would please help support me by praying for our group and the people we will be serving. Also please consider giving a financial donation.

We will be working and serving with Baptists on Mission. This volunteer organization has been instrumental in the initial stages of clearing mud and debris left from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. We will be joining them in their current efforts to repair essential parts of people's homes to make them livable again. The team and I will most likely be putting up drywall and helping to repair bathrooms and kitchens. Baptists on Mission are almost halfway to their goal of repairing 1,000 homes this year.

In addition to repairing homes, we know that we will be interacting with the families that live in these homes. We can't accomplish this trip without the Lord's help. Please pray for these families, that we will be encouraging to them and share the hope of Jesus with them. Pray that our hearts will be set on Jesus and that we can do our best work for the Lord as we serve in North Carolina.

Also, please also consider giving a donation to help me fundraise for the trip. I am required to raise $500 by June 15, which will go towards food, lodging, and travel expenses. Any financial donations that exceed the required amount will be donated to Baptists on Mission to go toward the cost of materials needed for home repairs. If you choose to donate, you can write a check to Plainville Baptist Church and write "NC trip- Terrence Fevrier" on the memo line. If you prefer, cash can also be given. To mail a donation, please send it to Plainville Baptist Church, 62 South Street, Plainville, MA 02762



