Campaign Image

Supporting My Babies

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $235

Campaign created by Tunnisha W

Campaign funds will be received by Tunnisha Wigfall

Supporting My Babies

Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,

I'm reaching out during a tough chapter in my life. I’ve been off work due to an injury since May 5th, 2025, and I haven’t been able to return since. I’m actively fighting to at least be placed on light duty so I can start earning again, but in the meantime, things have gotten very tight.

Right now, my vehicle has no gas, and bills are stacking up quickly. I’m doing everything I can to stay positive and push through, but I could really use a helping hand until a door opens for me.

If you’re able to give anything—no matter how small—it would mean the world to me. And if you’re not in a place to give, even just sharing this campaign would be a huge help.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your kindness and support truly mean more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Tunnisha 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Praying the Lord provides a job soon! -Living Stone Baptist Church

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Wanda Holmes Mosley
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Prayers, love yiu cuzins

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 days ago

It’s not much but I’m bless to share what I can I love yall

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo