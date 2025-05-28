Supporting My Babies

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $235
Campaign funds will be received by Tunnisha Wigfall
Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,
I'm reaching out during a tough chapter in my life. I’ve been off work due to an injury since May 5th, 2025, and I haven’t been able to return since. I’m actively fighting to at least be placed on light duty so I can start earning again, but in the meantime, things have gotten very tight.
Right now, my vehicle has no gas, and bills are stacking up quickly. I’m doing everything I can to stay positive and push through, but I could really use a helping hand until a door opens for me.
If you’re able to give anything—no matter how small—it would mean the world to me. And if you’re not in a place to give, even just sharing this campaign would be a huge help.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. Your kindness and support truly mean more than words can express.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Tunnisha
Praying the Lord provides a job soon! -Living Stone Baptist Church
Prayers, love yiu cuzins
It’s not much but I’m bless to share what I can I love yall
