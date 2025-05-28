Zer0 and Sons Startup

Hello and thank you for visiting my GiveSendGo

I am a career machinist with nearly twenty-five years of professional experience. I also spent over ten years (since 2014) as a specialist in Metal AM (Additive Manufacturing), specifically Laser Powder Bed.

The last ten years have seen huge strides in AM. All of the machines are good now. They are produced by dozens of companies worldwide. The software and materials science have grown to the point that things which were frankly impossible ten years ago are commonplace today. Every technology field benefits from AM: Medical, Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and yes, even the field of firearms advanced due to this emerging technology.

A Surefire rep at a gun show in 2016 took apart one of their demo cans and explained to me (not realizing my background as a machinist and AM) the lengthy process by which their suppressors were produced: Threading, dual-spindle turning, boring and milling are all required in some form to produce a suppressor traditionally. That's a lot of equipment!

What I immediately saw was how Metal AM and DfAM* could drastically upset the current paradigm. I snapped a pic of a Surefire baffle and sent it to my boss. "We should be making these." However, Reception at a modern 3D printer company was...cool...at least it was ten years ago.

Since I saw the potential back then, dozens(?) of companies have realized the same thing as me. Printed cans dominate the market. They are lighter, more durable, faster to manufacture and more efficient than their traditional counterparts.

I recently spent several years in an intensive AM R&D environment, figuring out what works and doesn't work in a suppressor: Baffle shapes, Pressure characteristics, Critical volume applications, Radiative and convective cooling, materials science, heat treat and post-process machining. I am now leveraging that knowledge and experience to print the the lightest, quietest strongest can that I am able...but also make it affordable.

Hopefully that's why you're here.

On to the skinny:

I have picked out a machine. Its small by industrial standards but its perfect for a startup. Tiny footprint, easy facility requirements, inexpensive to run and quick to change materials. You can see what I'm talking about here:

https://oneclickmetal.com/

I have developed a device to take full advantage of laser-powder bed technology at an affordable price: The People's Can: (TPC-1)

MSRP: $600

Material: 3d printed (LBPF) from Titanium Gr.5/23 (TA64V) 25-45u powder (99.997% density)

OAL: 6" (minus adapter)

OD: 1.750"

Weight: 9.7oz (275g)

Adapter: Industry standard 1-3/8x24 thread

Compatibility: Any Rifle or Pistol up to .45

Suppression: ~30DbA*

Full-Auto Rated**

Here's what I need

I'm developing this business from scratch. For that, I'm going to need some help:

I need people who think that this is a good enough idea to back it. $500 or more and you get a suppressor. I cant help you with fees, taxes, trusts, stamps or local laws, but I will happily cover shipping. A hundred will represent my first eight or nine weeks of production, and I'm willing to sweeten the deal:

For a donation of $500 or more you get:

➡️A printed titanium suppressor. The best that I know how to make.

➡️Limited customization (custom SN: Custom text or design on the can within reason at no charge)

➡️One-time no-questions-asked "you break it, I replace it" guarantee: I'm not saying "hit it with a hammer," but if you accidentally drive over it with your car, have a baffle strike etc. As long as its not deliberate, send me what's left and ill replace it for free. (I reserve the right to ask how you broke it...for research purposes).*

➡️First in line for rewards programs such as trade-ins and beta testing (there will be more designs after this, I assure you!)

➡️Cool, one of a kind swag.

➡️Other, more mundane swag like hats and shirts, morale patches etc. as they are developed.

➡️If you cant afford $500 right now, that's ok. I will credit your donation against the purchase price when you are ready, and Ill honor any other promotions that I'm running concurrently. Save your receipt!

➡️ NEW: If you make a donation of at least $100 I will guarantee the introductory price and hold your spot in line.

➡️ LIMITED TIME OFFER: FOR THE MONTH OF JULY ONLY: *Actually free* tax stamp. The $600 can will be a $400 can to cover the stamp--or not, assuming that our Benevolent Overlords don't screw up the $0 thing too. DONATE AT LEAST $400 any time between Right Now (440ET on June 30th, 2025) andJuly 31, 2025 at midnight to take advantage of this offer. (If you're close I'm not going to sweat it, just send me a DM or something).

Once this goes live the MSRP on this device will be $600 and it will never go up if I can help it. I will not be charging extra just because (for example) the NFA tax stamp went away or demand is high. I find that sort of behavior to be repugnant and will not participate, even if it means less money in my pocket.

This isn't about the money. Its about getting a can on every gun in America.

Here's what I've already got checked off

✅Create a business plan

✅Design a prototype Update: There's a second prototype!

✅Procure a manufacturing space

✅set up an LLC

✅source and order a First Article for testing

➡️Set up a 07/02 FFL (in process!) EDIT: They cashed my check guys!

When do we start?

Within 3-4 weeks (updated from 6-8 weeks!) of hitting my initial goal (maybe sooner) I will be demoing my test article(s) LIVE so that we can watch it burn down together (unless the test-gun fails first!). When the test is successful, I will immediately enter production. That could be mid-summer!

What if this whole idea turns out to be unworkable, or there are other unforeseen circumstances?

If this project falls apart and I cant continue for any reason, I will refund everybody's money (minus processing fees) with with my heartfelt thanks for your support.

That's it for now. I will be making regular updates over on X. Find me there at:

https://x.com/Zer0andSons

Ask me questions! If you'd like to see my detailed business plan, I will share it with you. Read about my prototype design philosophy here:

https://x.com/Zer0andSons/status/1916478247224631709

and here:

https://x.com/Zer0andSons/status/1926370727768318076

---Thank you