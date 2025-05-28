Supporting Koi

Koi is a 22 year-old Christian female who believes in helping children with special needs. She's hard working, caring and one of the best people you'll ever want to meet. She has been accepted to the University of Pittsburgh to begin working towards her Doctorate of Occupational Therapy. Her parents do what they can, but are currently financially strapped.

I've known a lot of people in my 67 years on this planet and have never met anyone like Koi (not just saying this because she's my daughter). I'm actually honored to know her and to have played a role in being born.

When you see what's going on in the world today you understand why helping someone like Koi can only make the world a better place. She has no ethnic bias and cares for all people.

She does not use profanity; she does not drink or do drugs.

Please help me help her.