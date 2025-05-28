Running to combat Human Trafficking

Hi, I'm Aaron Stark. I'm 61 years old and I'm on a mission to run an ultramarathon in all 50 states.

I first heard about Human Trafficking at a running event in Minneapolis in 2015. The conversations I had there deeply impacted me and stayed with me. A couple years later, I ran my first ultramarathon in support of 30 for Freedom, an organization dedicated to raising awareness, rescuing victims, and restoring lives effected by human trafficking.

What started as a single event has become a central part of my life. Over the years, I've continued to run and raise funds 30 for Freedom, even helping launch a chapter race in my hometown to expand its reach.

Now, I'm taking this mission further. Over the next year, I plan to run an ultramarathon in every state to amplify awareness and support in the fight against human trafficking. In each state, I'll also spend a week connecting with local churches and organizations, with the goal of inspiring new 30 for Freedom events across the country.

We will be driving a truck with a camper from state to state spending a week in each state. We will be flying to Alaska and to Hawaii. We will be coinciding with as many organized runs as we can. There will be cost for food, gas, campgrounds, race fees, airfare, running shoes as well as expenses at our home in Wisconsin.

My goal is 50 new chapter events created across the country and to raise one million dollars for the cause during the year of 2026.