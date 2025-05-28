Participate in blessing the Vazquez family

Greetings my name is Kimberley. I am raising funds to give back to a family that has been a blessing to many people; the Vazquez family. Pastor Abel and his family have served the Lord by faith for over 15 years. I have known them personally for ten years now, first as a student in the bible school, and through the years i have had the privilege of serving with them, and accompanying them on trips. They are family to me, i have seen first hand their genuine love for the Lord, the church and the lost souls. They work hard and make a mark in the lives of those who they encounter. They have a church in Valley de la Trinidad, a small town two hours away from the nearest city, which is Ensenada in Baja California, Mexico, and have around 60 people who live and serve full time as well. The Lord has been good to them and has always provided their needs. The church does not provide the vazquez family with a salary, pastor Abel is not recompensed financially in any way. It has been this way since he started the ministry. I am sharing this with you because with your help we can give back to this family and send them on a well deserved vacation. They have no idea i have sent up this campaign to raise funds, this is the first time i use this platform but we want to suprise them with a family getaway, and only though prayers and the help of others will we be able to reach the goal. If you would like to participate, no amount is to small. Thankyou for taking the time to read this and for your support. God bless you. Hebrews 13:16