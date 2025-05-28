Campaign Image

Supporting the Bender Family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $16,345

Campaign created by Rochelle Joslin

Campaign funds will be received by Julie Bender

As some of you may or may not know, The Bender Family suffered a major setback for their business last week. There was a fire in the building that they worked and stored all of their heavy duty machinery, tools and materials in. It was a 100 PERCENT LOSS which is crushing to a small business. Donny and Julie are the owners of RevLinc Interiors and this is what supports their family and their team members. 

We know this is a humbling experience to lose everything that you have worked hard for.  They are making do and getting by but we just want to come along side of them and provide any support we can. We are hoping you could join with us even if its a small donation.. everything will help right now as tools and materials are extremely expensive and it was an uninsurable space.  Thank you for supporting the Bender Family

Recent Donations
Bo and Emily Bates
$ 1000.00 USD
21 days ago

Hi, We love you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Each of us will be a blessing to the other. Romans 1:12

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

The Hendriks
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

The Farquhars
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

John Nestor
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued Prayers

Ben Cabrera
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Bolognones
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless the new world shed

Mackie family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hang in there Bender family. We love you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing you a quick recovery! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

"He is my Father I do not wonder If His plans for me are good If He'll come through like He should Cause He is provision And enough wisdom To usher in my brightest days To turn my mourning into praise He's not just reviving Not simply restoring Greater things have yet to come..."

Morine Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Bender Family ♥️

The Millers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our Prayers !

Elizabeth Charif
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for the Bender family.

Eppinette Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

