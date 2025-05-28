As some of you may or may not know, The Bender Family suffered a major setback for their business last week. There was a fire in the building that they worked and stored all of their heavy duty machinery, tools and materials in. It was a 100 PERCENT LOSS which is crushing to a small business. Donny and Julie are the owners of RevLinc Interiors and this is what supports their family and their team members.

We know this is a humbling experience to lose everything that you have worked hard for. They are making do and getting by but we just want to come along side of them and provide any support we can. We are hoping you could join with us even if its a small donation.. everything will help right now as tools and materials are extremely expensive and it was an uninsurable space. Thank you for supporting the Bender Family