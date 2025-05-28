Support for 3 amazing kiddos

Help Talan, Brynlee, and Albert Heal and Grow After Their Loss

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

My heart aches for my niece and nephews—Talan (16), Brynlee (12), and Albert (10)—who are grappling with the devastating loss of their mother, whom they’ll miss dearly. As their aunt, I want to support these incredible kids, but they need our help to navigate this tough time and build a hopeful future.

We’ve launched a GiveSendGo campaign to raise $15,000 to provide Talan, Brynlee, and Albert with the resources they need to heal and thrive. Your donations will directly support their emotional and practical needs, ensuring they have the tools to move forward. Here’s how your generosity will make a difference:

Counseling and Emotional Support: Grief can be overwhelming for young hearts. Funds will provide professional counseling to help Talan, Brynlee, and Albert process their loss and find ways to cope.

School Supplies and Educational Support: Staying on track in school is vital. We’ll use donations for books, backpacks, and tutoring to keep them engaged and supported academically.

Extracurricular Activities:

Talan just bought his first truck and is working hard to fix it up—funds will help cover parts and tools to keep his project going.

Brynlee dreams of becoming a gymnast—donations will pay for classes and equipment to help her pursue her passion.

Albert loves cars and racing games and is excited to start karate soon—funds will cover lessons and gear to nurture his interests.

Basic Needs and Small Comforts: From new clothes to occasional treats like a favorite meal or outing, we’ll ensure their daily needs are met with moments of joy.

Every dollar you give is a step toward easing their burdens and showing these kids they’re not alone. Please donate today through our GiveSendGo campaign, and share this with your friends, family, coworkers, and community groups. GiveSendGo doesn’t take a percentage, so every cent goes straight to Talan, Brynlee, and Albert.

Thank you for wrapping these amazing kids in love and support. Your kindness will help them heal and chase their dreams despite their loss.

With gratitude,

Stevoni