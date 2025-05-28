Help Stewart Sparks Heal from Motorcycle Accident

💔 Help Stewart Sparks Heal After a Devastating Motorcycle Accident

On Wednesday, May 21st 2025, our beloved brother, Stewart Sparks, was in a life-threatening motorcycle accident.

Stewart suffered multiple serious injuries:

• A traumatic brain injury requiring emergency brain surgery to remove a clot

• Fractures in his back (thankfully, no spinal damage)

• Many facial fractures requiring reconstruction

• A broken left hand, and foot

• Countless bruises and road rash across his body

Right now, Stewart is in the ICU in an induced coma. Doctors have tried to wake him several times but he’s not yet responding to commands. We are in a waiting game with so many unknowns—We won’t know the severity of his deficits/injuries until he wakes up. Once stable, he’ll face an uphill battle in a rehab facility, with a long road to recovery ahead.

As his sister, I’m setting up this fundraiser to support Stewart and his wife Carrie during this unimaginable time. Stewart is self-employed and won’t be able to work for the foreseeable future. Carrie will be his full-time caregiver. Their financial challenges are just beginning — mounting medical bills, a share of costs not covered by insurance, and the future need for home modifications like ramps, a wheelchair, a shower setup, and physical and speech therapy.

Stewart is the kind of man who lights up every room he enters. He’s a long time husband, father, new grandfather, an awesome brother, a loyal friend, and the kind of guy who would drop everything to help you fix your roof, smoke you a brisket, or crack a joke to make you laugh. He’s a hard-working contractor, a passionate golfer and bike rider, and a man of faith who lives to serve others.

Now, Stewart needs us to help him.

We don’t yet know the full extent of his recovery needs, but your support — whether through prayer, sharing this page, or financial donations — means the world to us.

Please consider giving whatever you can. Every dollar will go toward Stewart’s care, rehab, and living expenses as he fights to heal. Updates will be shared as we know more.

With gratitude,

Debi Komnick and the Sparks Family

💙 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

Debi



