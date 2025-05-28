Help Stewart Sparks Heal from Motorcycle Accident

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $15,580
💔 Help Stewart Sparks Heal After a Devastating Motorcycle Accident
On Wednesday, May 21st 2025, our beloved brother, Stewart Sparks, was in a life-threatening motorcycle accident.
Stewart suffered multiple serious injuries:
• A traumatic brain injury requiring emergency brain surgery to remove a clot
• Fractures in his back (thankfully, no spinal damage)
• Many facial fractures requiring reconstruction
• A broken left hand, and foot
• Countless bruises and road rash across his body
Right now, Stewart is in the ICU in an induced coma. Doctors have tried to wake him several times but he’s not yet responding to commands. We are in a waiting game with so many unknowns—We won’t know the severity of his deficits/injuries until he wakes up. Once stable, he’ll face an uphill battle in a rehab facility, with a long road to recovery ahead.
As his sister, I’m setting up this fundraiser to support Stewart and his wife Carrie during this unimaginable time. Stewart is self-employed and won’t be able to work for the foreseeable future. Carrie will be his full-time caregiver. Their financial challenges are just beginning — mounting medical bills, a share of costs not covered by insurance, and the future need for home modifications like ramps, a wheelchair, a shower setup, and physical and speech therapy.
Stewart is the kind of man who lights up every room he enters. He’s a long time husband, father, new grandfather, an awesome brother, a loyal friend, and the kind of guy who would drop everything to help you fix your roof, smoke you a brisket, or crack a joke to make you laugh. He’s a hard-working contractor, a passionate golfer and bike rider, and a man of faith who lives to serve others.
Now, Stewart needs us to help him.
We don’t yet know the full extent of his recovery needs, but your support — whether through prayer, sharing this page, or financial donations — means the world to us.
Please consider giving whatever you can. Every dollar will go toward Stewart’s care, rehab, and living expenses as he fights to heal. Updates will be shared as we know more.
With gratitude,
Debi Komnick and the Sparks Family
💙 “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1
Debi
Get well soon
Get better my friend we are praying everyday for your 💯 recovery… see you guys soon!
Prayers for you, and hoping to see you both back in paradise soon!!
We love you Stewart praying for speedy recovery 🙏
Prayers continue for Stewart.
We are praying for your recovery every day! Hang in there!!
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” - Dolly Parton This is just a bit of rain. But with your love, perseverance, and plain ol’ Sparks stubbornness, the rainbows are going to be spectacular! Love you all! ❤️
Stewert, there is zero doubt in anyone's mind you will pull through for your "Bride" and your family and friends!
Get well soon. Gene
We are thinking and praying for you guys daily. For physical healing for Stewart and emotional healing for the whole family. I know how strong you guys are, you got this! Your neighbors at 1441 💜🙏
God bless you both. We're praying for you and sending loads of healing energy.
Wishing Stewart a fast recovery and strength to you both !
June 3rd, 2025
Hello everyone first of all we as a family wanna say thank you for everyone who has donated or sent prayers. We are absolutely amazed at all. The love Stewart has from all of you. We are forever grateful thank you.
Stewart is still in the ICU unit, but Carrie has found a place for him to go to for rehab. It is further away from her than she really wanted, but it is a good place to take him too. We should know within the next couple of days when they move him.
He is stable. The neurologist have told him all they can do for his brain and now it is all up to Stewart. He had a lung infection, but they have that under control now his white blood cell cancer are down. He will have to wear a back brace, but I cannot remember how long they said he would have to wear that he has a little tear in his spinal cord, but it has to heal on its own, and the two fractures will heal on their own also which is why he needs the back brace?
They have taken him off of all the sedatives. They had him to keep him relaxed. They do have him on a couple of painkillers, and that keeps him sleeping a little bit. He opens his eye every once in a while, but he is not focusing .
At this stage, his body is Justin healing and recovery mode. When he does wake up, we should know more about what his deficits are now it is just a wait-and-see.
Continued prayers and again, thank you all for all your love and generosity and prayers. Will try to give more updates in the future.❤️
