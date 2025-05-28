Help My Daughter Build a Safer Future

Hello everyone,

I never imagined writing this, but I need your help to support my daughter and granddaughter.

For years, my daughter depended on her long-time partner, who discouraged her from working and controlled many aspects of her life. Recently, he was arrested for domestic violence, leaving her in a terrifying and uncertain situation.

Now, she is determined to break free and build a safe, independent life for herself and her child. She is actively seeking employment to provide for their future, but she urgently needs legal support to secure custody and protection.

Your kindness will help cover:

✅ A dedicated attorney to navigate custody and additional protection orders

✅ Legal filing fees and court costs

✅ Resources to create a stable, loving home

Any contribution—no matter the size—brings her one step closer to safety and independence. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this story to help us reach others who can.

Thank you for standing with my daughter and her child during this time. Your support means the world to us. 💙