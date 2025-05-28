Help My Daughter Build a Safer Future

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $750
Campaign funds will be received by Johnna Stevens
Hello everyone,
I never imagined writing this, but I need your help to support my daughter and granddaughter.
For years, my daughter depended on her long-time partner, who discouraged her from working and controlled many aspects of her life. Recently, he was arrested for domestic violence, leaving her in a terrifying and uncertain situation.
Now, she is determined to break free and build a safe, independent life for herself and her child. She is actively seeking employment to provide for their future, but she urgently needs legal support to secure custody and protection.
Your kindness will help cover:
✅ A dedicated attorney to navigate custody and additional protection orders
✅ Legal filing fees and court costs
✅ Resources to create a stable, loving home
Any contribution—no matter the size—brings her one step closer to safety and independence. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this story to help us reach others who can.
Thank you for standing with my daughter and her child during this time. Your support means the world to us. 💙
Johnna, please stay safe and take care of yourself! Let me know if there’s anything that I can help you with!
To my beautiful friend— You survived what was meant to break you. You chose freedom, not just for you, but for your baby. That is the fiercest kind of love. I see your pain, your strength, your fight—and I’m in awe. You are not alone. I’m walking with you and God is holding you close. This is the beginning of your new journey. I love you. 💜 #Survivor #YouAreNotAlone
Hope all works out and your family gets safe and independent.
